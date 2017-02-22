Billy set for his biggest test

BILLY LE POULLAIN faces arguably the toughest fight of his career so far this weekend as he takes on three-time ABA champion Martin Stead at Beau Sejour.

The first Amalgamated Open Show of 2017 has at least a dozen bouts scheduled, but none are tastier than the top-of-the-bill showdown on Saturday night.

Because while Stead – from the Army – has only just recently returned from a two-year break from boxing, his pedigree before that sabbatical is unquestionable.

He won three successive national ABA lightweight (60kg) titles from 2008 to 2010, a championship previously won by the likes of Anthony Crolla and Frankie Gavin.

Despite now stepping all the way up to welterweight (69kg) upon his return, the 33-year-old’s vast experience and boxing CV – nearly 170 career bouts and boxed for England on several occasions – marks him out as a big threat.

‘I look at somebody like Tom Duff and he hit his peak as a boxer at 37 and many others have been the same, so this lad is only 33 and can maybe even still get better,’ said Le Poullain.