Young Lions back to lift U18s

THEY are allowing Tom Dodds the night off to rest, but Guernsey U18s still have their two regular outfield Green Lions in action tonight as they look for a Stranger Cup scalp.

Last season’s finalists Rovers, who sit second in the Priaulx League, are the visitors to the Track tonight for a clash that will go some way to determining the qualifiers from Group B.

Both sides have won one of their opening two games, but Rovers sit a point better off in the race for a top-two spot, by virtue of their draw with Manzur, who beat the youngsters.

Nevertheless, Guernsey U18s coach Martin Scott is in hopeful mood that his side can spring a surprise and move closer to semi-final qualification for the first time.

Robbie Legg and Jacob Fallaize are both set to be in the team, with the dual focus being preparation for March’s trip to Jersey for the Junior Muratti.

It is a busy night of action as there are also two second-round ties in the Rossborough Guernsey FA Cup with North hosting Bels at Northfield while across the road at the Corbet Field Vale Rec face Manzur Yew – a hybrid of the club’s veterans and Railway teams.

All three matches kick off at 7.30pm.