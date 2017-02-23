Return of CI League gets rubber-stamped

THE return of the Channel Islands League has been confirmed – with four consecutive weekends set aside this summer for inter-island battles.

Last held in 2012, the pan-islands competition will feature seven teams – three from Guernsey and four from Jersey – in a round-robin format.

The top two in the standings will then face off in the final, while there will also be a third/fourth play-off.

It begins on Saturday 24 June, although the inter-island rivalries will not start for another four weeks, upon which there will be games every weekend.

After all the discussions and work that has gone into making it a reality, Guernsey Cricket Board chief executive Mark Latter is delighted it is definitely happening.

‘When we initially suggested that we were looking to bring it back, the excitement and interest was there right away from the players,’ he said.

‘It all hinged on the inter-island transport and whether it could work, but Blue Islands and Wayfarers have both been fantastic in changing schedules and sorting it all out so that we can hold the competition in the format we always envisaged.’