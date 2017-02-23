Under-18s pull off a Stranger Cup upset

A GOAL worthy of winning any game put the Guernsey under-18s within reach of the Stranger Cup semi-finals last night at the Track.

In a Group B game full of endeavour but short of quality, Jack Medhurst provided a moment of magic with an overhead kick into the top corner on the stroke of half-time to settle this tie in the youngsters’ favour and leave Rovers in a mood resembling the miserable weather come the full-time whistle.

But while Medhurst’s intervention proved decisive in the long run, it was the heroics of goalkeeper Elliot Gallienne that sealed victory in the dying seconds as he made a brilliant save to deny Jake Ellis to keep the 1-0 lead intact.

Meanwhile, both North and Vale Rec progressed to the quarter-finals of the Rossborough Guernsey FA Cup with wins over Bels and Manzur Yew respectively.