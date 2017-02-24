Guernsey Ladies urged 'not to mess up'

FORGET what the league table says, is the message Chris Griffiths wants to get over to his players as they head to bottom of the table New Ash Green on Sunday.

Guernsey Ladies stand just two wins away from the South East South One title and their coach is desperate his charges don’t slip up now.

The reality is that two wins and the title is theirs, but Griffiths wants no slips.

‘The win against Lewes a fortnight ago was a fantastic result and has really paved the way for us to try and push on for the title now, though absolutely nothing is a given.

‘It is fair to say that our opponents this weekend, New Ash Green, have been struggling this season, and indeed had to pull out of our home game in December, so this will be our first game against them this season.

‘However they have managed to get a team together for this Sunday and we know that they are hungry to play so we will be wary of just who they may have brought in to bolster their numbers and there will be absolutely no complacency going into this game.

‘Obviously on paper it’s top playing bottom, so it appears to be an easy fixture, but we had two tough games against NAG last season and we have prepared again for a tough match, irrelevant of the gulf in terms of league positions.’

Guernsey travel without winger Anneka Saunders, but are able to name a strong squad.

‘We are missing Anneka from the wing this weekend but Jillian Smith comes in to take her place, otherwise it’s an identical starting XV to a fortnight ago against Lewes and if the players play as well as they did that day then I am confident we can look forward to enjoying more success on the pitch,’ said Griffiths.

‘We have trained well over the last two weeks and we have a strong squad to travel to the UK on Sunday and of course we are confident of bringing back a win from our last away game of the season. However, we could really do with trying to secure the bonus point too, and scoring five tries is no mean task, especially playing away from home, so we have our work cut out.

‘Lewes drew with Medway a couple of months ago and unless they draw again on Sunday, we will need to also win the final match against Worthing on 19 March to secure first place so, as I suspected a few weeks ago, this season may very will come down to the very last day.’