Local stars come through university examinations

IT IS becoming a familiar trait in recent times and yet again Guernsey’s ‘big three’ showed their class at another Beau Sejour cracker on Saturday night.

Another decent crowd was on hand to witness – with only a couple of exceptions – one of the most evenly-matched evenings yet as a strong England Universities side came to St Peter Port.

True, the final scoreline was 8-4 in favour of the Amalgamated hosts, but there were a handful of fights that any neutral would have had no problem whichever way the judges’ verdict went.

Two of the three home debutants – Rory Jones and Steve Traynor – made sure those ringside scorers were not even required, as they blitzed to stoppage wins inside of the second and first rounds respectively.

It is clear the future is bright for Sarnian boxers with the new talent coming through, but it was their three established stars who were again the impetus to victory.