Rihoy gives GFC 'a big three points'

DAVE RIHOY marked his return to Guernsey FC’s starting XI with a crucial goal that enhances their hopes of Ryman South survival.

It led his manager to comment on a ‘big three points for the club’ after his first-half strike was the difference in a 1-0 success at East Grinstead Town.

It was only the Green Lions’ second away success of the campaign and was achieved off the back of Rihoy’s early strike after just 8min., when he pounced on a slip from home goalkeeper Chris Haigh.