facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Rihoy gives GFC 'a big three points'

DAVE RIHOY marked his return to Guernsey FC’s starting XI with a crucial goal that enhances their hopes of Ryman South survival.

Rihoy
Guernsey FC goal-scorer Dave Rihoy closes down East Grinstead Town goalkeeper Chris Haigh. (Picture by ESA Photos)

It led his manager to comment on a ‘big three points for the club’ after his first-half strike was the difference in a 1-0 success at East Grinstead Town.

It was only the Green Lions’ second away success of the campaign and was achieved off the back of Rihoy’s early strike after just 8min., when he pounced on a slip from home goalkeeper Chris Haigh.

  • More in Monday’s Guernsey Press.

Comments for: "Rihoy gives GFC 'a big three points'"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.