Champion Porter the new Goodall

AFTER her stunning national title run, Sophie Porter has been described as the new Kimberley Goodall – and potentially better – by athletics development officer Tom Druce.

Porter became the new UK number one over 300m indoors in winning the English title at Sheffield on Sunday, in so doing becoming the first Sarnian to break 40sec. for the distance.

Goodall held the island U17 record at 42.4sec. for many years before going on to claim a string of Island Games titles and take the senior island 400m record at 56.81.

‘Clearly, it looks like we have another Kimberley on our hands,’ said Druce of the comparison.

‘’Fifteen years apart, the two of them look quite similar running.

‘And two of Kimberley’s island U20 records, at 200 and 400m, are under immediate threat.’