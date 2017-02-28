facebook icon twitter icon
Gold medal hopes boost

PAUL LE TOCQ returns to the Guernsey badminton team that will be looking to return to the NatWest Island Games summit in Gotland this summer.

Paul Le Tocq, right, and Ove Svejstrup have both been named in the Guernsey badminton team for the Gotland 2017 NatWest Island Games.

After winning the team gold medal in both 2011 and 2013, a young Sarnian team had to settle for fourth two years ago across in Jersey.

However, the return of 10-time island singles champion Le Tocq headlines a strong 10-person team, which also includes a debut for Danish-born Ove Svejstrup.

Guernsey team: Matt Haynes, Kevin Le Moigne, Paul Le Tocq, Ove Svejstrup, Jordan Trebert, Carys Batiste, Maxine Fitzgerald, Sarah Garbutt, Chloe Le Tissier, Emily Trebert.

