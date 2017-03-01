Women's Muratti 2017 will definitely not be played - Guernsey FA release statement

Despite weeks of discussions, the 2017 Women's Muratti will definitely not be played, the Guernsey FA confirmed on Wednesday night. The game was initially cancelled due to 'not enough suitably qualified players to form a GFA representative team', but it had been hoped in the last fortnight that could be rectified.

However, as the GFA explain in the following statement, that hope has now been extinguished.

It is with regret that the Guernsey Football Association confirms that this season’s Ladies Inter-Insular Football Trophy match will not go ahead.

As originally announced on 8 February, with an absence of enough suitably qualified players to form a GFA representative team, and in consideration of the rules of the competition, there will not be a Ladies Inter-Insular Football Trophy match in 2017.

The Inter-Insular Football Committee, which sets the rules for all inter-insular representative matches, has confirmed that the GFA is unable to field a team in accordance with the ruling that governs eligibility for the Ladies Inter-Insular Football Trophy.

The specific rule requires that the competition shall be confined to natives and to non-native residents playing association football for a domestic club that is affiliated to the Jersey or Guernsey Football Associations, and who have attained the age of 16 years.

‘There was a hope that the match could be played this season, but the reality is without a local competition in place we were not be able to satisfy the Inter-Insular rules, and there is now no prospect of the GFA achieving that,’ said GFA chief executive Gary Roberts.

The GFA will now focus attention on finalising the details for age group inter-insular matches to take place as an alternative to the cancelled Trophy match.

It is hoped that this arrangement will become an annual event that forms part of the GFA’s long-term strategy to grow participation and build a sustainable game for women and girls.

Currently girls in primary school, under-12, under-14 and under-16 age groups are training regularly with the GFA as the association looks to develop the next generation of players with a view to a competitive home Island Games performance in 2021.

In addition, the GFA will also continue to pursue senior football opportunities during 2017 which will be open to all.

The GFA would like to place on record their thanks to the senior JFA officials who have supported the GFA throughout this process.