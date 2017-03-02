Titans target ‘Upton’ after securing the Guernsey title

AFTER being crowned as Guernsey champions for the first time, Nerine Titans have vowed to have ‘a real go’ at winning next month’s ‘Upton’ in Jersey.

There are still half-a-dozen games to be played in the Premier Division season, but the title race was brought to an early conclusion at the Grammar School on Tuesday night.

An eighth win in 10 outings for Titans – this clinching success being a 50-31 win over Thunder – opened up a 15-point lead at the top and ensured they cannot be caught.

Although they will be without key players in Lorna Hall, Kerri Brown and Laura Bygraves when the CI Club Championship clash comes about on Sunday 23 April, Titans are not ruling out a second successive Sarnian victory in succession, after ‘Rezzers’ shocked Convent a year ago with a superb win.

‘It will be hard because of the three girls we are missing, but we have to look at it as an opportunity for our squad to show its strength and fill those gaps,’ said centre Donna Brehaut.

‘The way Rezzers played last year and won will be an inspiration to us and shows that it can be done, so we will go out there and give it a real go.’