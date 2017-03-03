Guernsey Raiders aiming to upset leaders 'TJs' on their league travels

RAIDERS face their toughest test of the season tomorrow, relishing the chance to knock the league leaders from their perch.

Tonbridge Juddians have lost just one of their 20 National Three London & South-East games, with their solitary defeat coming all the way back in round two in September against Westcombe Park, but Guernsey coach Jordan Reynolds believes his fifth-placed side can end that 18-game winning streak.

‘We have been saying all week that this is a huge opportunity for us,’ Reynolds said.

‘All the pressure is on TJs and if they slip up they are going to look vulnerable, whereas we get to go over there, relax a little bit and try to upset the top team.

‘We still have our own targets, but playing against the top teams are the games you want to play in and it is in these games where you really get to see how we have grown this season.’

TJs visited Guernsey on 5 November and ran out 47-14 winners, leading Reynolds to provide his own fireworks on Bonfire Night as he called it ‘the most embarrassing loss in my time being part of the Guernsey set-up’.

However, looking back now, he reported that ‘we know exactly what we did wrong that day’ with what was a weakened side and his squad has come a long way since then.