McLaughlin mixes it with best in Slovenia but reeled in late on

JAMES MCLAUGHLIN remains happy with his performance levels after coming within 3km of challenging for a brilliant victory at the GP Izola last weekend.

In the end, the Guernseyman had to settle for 40th place following a bunch sprint finish after his leading group of five riders had been reeled back late on in the one-day Slovenian race.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old Hrinkow Advarics rider had no regrets about making the move which was close to giving him a chance to challenge for the race win, which eventually went to Italian rider Filippo Fortin.

Also amongst that breakaway quintet during the 156.5km race was Jan Polanc, who races for the heavily-funded UAE Team Emirates and who won a stage of the Giro d’Italia two years ago.

‘While I am disappointed with the result, I am pleased with the way I rode because I am in these races to try and win them, not to just sit in a pack, so I had to take that chance,' said McLaughlin.