Durban could withdraw as Commonwealth Games 2022 hosts - Liverpool willing to step in

GUERNSEY are hoping that the high-profile uncertainty surrounding the hosting of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be resolved later this month.

Until then, however, Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association director Garry Collins is remaining coy on whether he thinks Durban will remain as the host city.

It has been nearly 18 months since the South African city was awarded the Games, following in the footsteps of the Gold Coast in Australia, who will host next year’s edition.

However, earlier this week South Africa’s sports minister Fikile Mbalula cast huge doubt on whether or not Durban will be able to fulfil that obligation because of financial constraints.

English city Liverpool have put themselves forward as a potential alternative host, if Durban were to withdraw.

It is anticipated that a final decision will be made by the CGF after their three-day executive meeting the weekend after next.

‘At the moment, it is a case of wait and see for us because it will be on the agenda for the executive committee in their meeting between 11 and 13 March,’ said Guernsey representative Collins