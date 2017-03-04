Star Trophy and big GFC showdown - at Footes Lane back-to-back - make for a big Saturday

SATURDAY afternoon is a big one for both the elite senior and junior footballers of Guernsey.

SATURDAY is a big day for both the elite senior and junior footballers of Guernsey.

Because while Guernsey FC have their big Ryman South showdown with relegation rivals Three Bridges at Footes Lane, the Sarnian under-15s are also in action in the Star Trophy.

Guernsey will be looking for their first back-to-back Star Trophy successes for more than 20 years in that clash, which kicks off at 11am.

Because of the Corbet Field being waterlogged, that match is now also being played at Footes Lane and therefore precedes the GFC match.

And there could be even more history in it should midfielder Maya Le Tissier play, as she would be the first girl ever to play in the historic fixture, which is in its 91st edition.

Following that, at 2pm at Footes Lane to be precise, the Green Lions of GFC face their own big moment, with manager Tony Vance sayingthat is side's next four games mark the ‘most important spell in the club’s six-year history’.

But with Three Bridges making the trip across this afternoon for the showdown between 21st and 22nd in Ryman South, the GFC manager also maintains that avoiding relegation would be the club’s greatest achievement.

Should GFC win today, they will climb 11 points clear of Three Bridges and thus the relegation zone with just eight games to play, also potentially leapfrogging Chipstead and Molesey in the process.