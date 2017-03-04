Guernsey Panthers closing in on play-offs again ahead of big home clash

A THIRD shot in four seasons at promotion via the play-offs can be confirmed by Saffery Panthers on Sunday if they win their big Beau Sejour showdown.

The penultimate round of Division Three South fixtures pits third against second as Meon visit the island, themselves looking to keep their title hopes alive.

But with the one automatic promotion spot by winning the league realistically now out of Panthers’ grasp, the Sarnians are instead trying to finish in the top three.

They will manage that if they do something they have never done before and beat Meon, if it is combined with fourth-placed Woodley losing against leaders Sussex NRG Pumas.

Given that Panthers come into this clash on the back of three wins in a row and with virtually a full squad to choose from – unavailable Kerri Brown the exception – it is no wonder that joint coach James Robert is in buoyant mood.

‘Confidence is high, as the whole squad can see the steady improvement we have made over the season and we are confident of beating anyone in this league,’ he said.