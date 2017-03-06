Green Lions take a step towards safety

TONY VANCE hailed a ‘good point’ for Guernsey FC after their Ryman South relegation fears were eased slightly on Saturday afternoon in front of a bumper 1,200-plus crowd let in free.

In the big 21st vs. 22nd showdown with Three Bridges, both sides had to settle for a point apiece after a fiercely-contested 1-1 draw at Footes Lane.

Craig Young’s first-half cracker was cancelled out by Kieran Allen-Djilali, which means that GFC remain eight points above the relegation zone.

And although Three Bridges have two games in hand to try and cut that deficit, this point takes the Green Lions above Molesey, who they play this weekend.

‘It is not a great point, but nor is it a bad point, it is a good point I would say,’ said the home manager.