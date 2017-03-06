facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Raiders fall just short at the leaders

RAIDERS came within six points of holding the National Three title favourites Tonbridge Juddians, but a brilliant comeback in the UK saw them fall just short of a great win.

Craine
Cameron Craine forces his way over the line to score one of Guernsey's four tries. (Picture by Mike Marshall)

There was some consolation, however, in the 32-26 defeat, as it brought about two bonus points and with Shelford losing 25-0 at Southend Saxons the gap between fifth-placed Raiders and Shelford has grown to six points.

Raiders’ four tries came from Cameron Craine, Adam Nixon, Dan Hill and a penalty try.

