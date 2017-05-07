Rovers secure first ever Priaulx League title in dramatic fashion

ROVERS are Priaulx League champions for the first time ever. In remarkable fashion on an astonishing Saturday afternoon at Northfield, two goals in the final two minutes from Dale Webb gave them a 4-3 victory in their title showdown with North.

Having trailed 3-2 with the clock approaching 88 minutes, substitute Webb’s brace made him a Rovers legend for ever and a day, as well as leaving his coach Jez Robin lost for words at full-time.

‘I am speechless,’ he said, after what was possibly the most incredible finale ever to a local season.

Rovers had themselves earlier threatened to throw it away as Sam Hall missed a 53rd minute penalty with his side already one up thanks to Tyler McKane’s first-half long range effort.

Moments later North had equalised through Nigel Hutton and when Craig Mollet’s stunner put North ahead, they were well on course to get at least the point that was enough to secure their 32nd title.

Sam Wright levelled for Rovers before Simon Marley put the hosts back ahead, before Webb’s late heroics provided the kind of dramatic ending that may never be repeated.