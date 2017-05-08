Fresh faces aplenty in Guernsey Muratti squad

EIGHT players could face Jersey for the first time on Saturday as Steve Sharman has brought in a host of new faces to his Muratti Vase final squad.

Of the 18 chosen by the Guernsey manager, there are five uncapped Muratti players in Keanu Marsh, Tom Dodds, Josh Addison, Jacob Fallaize and Kyle Smith.

And you can throw into the mix three more – River Marsh, Paris Pereira and Leroi Riley – whose only previous experience was in a semi-final against Alderney.

Guernsey squad

Josh Addison, Leroi Riley, Keanu Marsh, Sam Cochrane, Simon Geall, Jamie Dodd, River Marsh, Jacob Fallaize, Tom de la Mare, Tom Dodds, Matt Loaring, Ryan-Zico Black, Craig Young, Dom Heaume, Dave Rihoy, Paris Pereira, Kyle Smith, Ross Allen.