Raiders so close yet so far

MORE Siam Cup heartache for Guernsey as they fell just two points short of hosts Jersey Reds at a soggy St Peter.

Seeking their first victory since 2008, they have never come closer than in the past two years, leading until the closing stages last year and now just missing a last-kick-of-the-game conversion for a draw.

But Jordan Reynolds, the Raiders head coach, was reasonably happy with the performance, if not the 20-18 result.

‘We played some good rugby, but were just second best at the end of the day. Under the conditions I thought the boys played well.

‘Looking back we created how many opportunities but just couldn’t put them away. We should have scored by the posts twice, but made the wrong decisions. We then had to play catch-up in the second half, but I thought, overall, what we created in this weather was good.

‘But today’s result doesn’t take the shine off what’s been a great season for us.’

However, Guernsey Ladies had plenty to celebrate as they completed a league-and-cup double with a 43-0 win over Jersey in the Women's Siam.