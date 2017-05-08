Teamwork key as Falcons skip their way to the title

A COMMANDING last quarter saw Heritage Falcons seal their first championship at Les Beaucamps on Saturday.

In what has been a highly competitive Vistra Division One season, on all bar one occasion, Joel de Woolfson’s side have found a way to win in the 10 games they have played and it was a familiar story at the weekend as they eventually pulled clear of their only remaining title rivals in the final stanza, having gone into the last 10 minutes with just two points separating the sides.

One week on from combining to win their sixth straight inter- insular in island colours, seven of the Guernsey squad were back in action along with their successful coach Adam Farish and they served up an entertaining clash in which it was virtually impossible to pick a winner until the final four minutes when Falcons established the first decisive gap in the match to win 73-63.

‘It is always a good game between us and Skipton because I think we match up quite well and we knew they were not going to give us it today,’ de Woolfson said.

‘We are delighted to be champions,’ he added.