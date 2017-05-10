Manzur set for the top flight

MANZUR will apply to become the FNB Priaulx League’s ninth team.

The Jackson League club, completing their second campaign in the GFA set-up, have confirmed they are intending to try and enter the top-flight in time for next season.

With the Guernsey Football League Management keen for it to become a nine-team league, all that will be needed now is for the existing clubs to vote them in.

Manzur head coach Mark Romeril confirmed the club’s ambition, after finalising the plans at a club meeting earlier this week.

‘We always felt like this was the natural progression for Manzur as a club and the timing feels right now, this is something we have been working on for about six months now,’ he said.

‘What we don’t want to do is come in for one season, not be prepared and pull out, causing mayhem by doing so – we have too much respect for the established clubs for that to happen.

‘We are much more than just a team now, though, we have a proper club structure in place that has been building for the seven years that Manzur has been in existence.’