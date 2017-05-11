New record for Dunne on Bouley Bay hill

GUERNSEY driver John Dunne was one of two record-breakers at the 71st running of the Liberation Day Hill Climb in Jersey.

Although sunny, a stiff breeze and cool track conditions at Bouley Bay limited the records to fall, but Dunne roared up the course in his beautifully-prepared Mitsubishi Evo5 to smash the road-going production class unlimited record by over a second with his final run of 46.46sec.

The fastest time of the day was also recorded by a Guernseyman, Nick Saunders in his EI Sturdza racing car clocking 41.52 seconds to edge out fellow Sarnian Paul Priaulx, in a Force racing car, by a couple of tenths of a second, to win the up-to-1.6-litre racing car class.

The other record to fall went to Jerseyman James Langlois in the road-going production class, with a stunning 55.9.