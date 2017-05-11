Youngster Miley to lead Reds ito battle

TURNING possession into goals is Jersey’s focus as they go for a hat-trick of Muratti Vase successes on Saturday afternoon.

And as the build-up to the Footes Lane showdown with Guernsey intensifies, the Caesareans have named 22-year-old star midfielder Cavaghn Miley as their new captain.

One of the youngest skippers of recent times, Miley will already be started his fourth successive final and was brilliant in last year’s 1-0 success at Springfield.

The retirement from representative football of Luke Watson created the opening and it is now a safe bet that this weekend will be the first of numerous times Miley leads Jersey out on Muratti day.

As for their squad, there is a recall for left-winger Ben Gallichan, who last played a Muratti in 2014, after a stint travelling and then a long-term injury.

‘We’ve had a run of good fixtures against strong opposition that have not gone our way in terms of winning and that’s something we are not used to, said Jersey coach Martin Cassidy.

‘But Saturday is a Muratti, it’s a one-off cup final game and I’m sure everyone will rise to the occasion.’

Jersey squad

Euan van der Vliet, Danny Birrell, James Scott, James Queree, Stuart Andre, Rob McBey, Jack Cannon, Calvin Weir, Chris Andrews, Michael Weir, Jack Boyle, Cavaghn Miley, Kieran Lester, Craig Russell, Karl Hinds, Adam Trotter, Joe Kilshaw, Ben Gallichan.