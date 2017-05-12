Black out of Muratti through injury - youngster Legg replaces him in squad
RYAN-ZICO BLACK has been forced to drop out of Guernsey’s squad for tomorrow afternoon’s Muratti Vase final due to an ongoing groin injury.
RYAN-ZICO BLACK has been forced to drop out of Guernsey’s squad for tomorrow afternoon’s Muratti Vase final due to an ongoing groin injury.
The experienced 36-year-old midfielder has started three previous finals against Jersey, but was expected to be on the bench on this occasion.
However, he pulled out of Steve Sharman’s 18-man group after failing a fitness test earlier in the week and his place will now be taken by Robbie Legg.
‘It is a blow for Ryan because he is as committed and has as much pride wearing the Guernsey shirt as anybody,’ said Guernsey coach Sharman.
- Full story, as well as a feature on Guernsey midfielder Tom Dodds, in Friday's Guernsey Press.
Comments for: "Black out of Muratti through injury - youngster Legg replaces him in squad"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.