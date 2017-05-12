Black out of Muratti through injury - youngster Legg replaces him in squad

RYAN-ZICO BLACK has been forced to drop out of Guernsey’s squad for tomorrow afternoon’s Muratti Vase final due to an ongoing groin injury.

RYAN-ZICO BLACK has been forced to drop out of Guernsey’s squad for tomorrow afternoon’s Muratti Vase final due to an ongoing groin injury.

The experienced 36-year-old midfielder has started three previous finals against Jersey, but was expected to be on the bench on this occasion.

However, he pulled out of Steve Sharman’s 18-man group after failing a fitness test earlier in the week and his place will now be taken by Robbie Legg.

‘It is a blow for Ryan because he is as committed and has as much pride wearing the Guernsey shirt as anybody,’ said Guernsey coach Sharman.