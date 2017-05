PUBLISHED: May 13, 2017 4:14 pm Guernsey win Muratti

GUERNSEY beat Jersey 2-1 in this afternoon's Muratti final at Footes Lane.

First half goals from Dom Heaume and Ross Allen, making him only the third Guernseyman to score in six different finals, gave Guernsey a 2-0 lead.

Jersey pulled one back near the end of the second half, but Steve Sharman's side held on to win at Footes Lane for the first time and for the first time in three years.

Full report and reaction in Monday's Guernsey Press