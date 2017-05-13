Home hoodoo not a worry to the boss

STEVE SHARMAN is confident of a first Muratti Vase win in three years this afternoon as Guernsey look to finally end their Footes Lane hoodoo.

There has not been a home win in the previous four matches played at the venue and with Jersey looking for three Vase triumphs in a row, it is arguably the visitors who start as favourites.

However, Sharman – who also oversaw the big 4-1 victory in Jersey in 2014 before the recent back-to-back defeats – says history counts for nothing.

‘Our record at Footes Lane or our home record or previous games doesn’t matter at all, the only thing to fear is fear itself – all we can do is control the controllables,’ he said.

‘As with the last couple of years, I have confidence that if we go out there and apply ourselves in the right way, perform like we can, then we have a good chance of victory.’

Although he will not name it publicly beforehand, Sharman has settled on who his starting XI is going to be and was planning to name it to his 18-man squad last night.

Given the way Guernsey FC have lined up in recent weeks, it looks likely that Sharman will play with a five-man defence that could include a debut for Keanu Marsh.

Leroi Riley and Tom Dodds are also widely expected to play in a final for the first time, while the attacking element of the team will be full of established names.

Among them will be Ross Allen, who could become only the third Guernseyman ever to score in six different finals, and if he does would be the quickest to do so with a time frame of just seven years.

‘Ross is a truly outstanding Muratti player of any generation and I am sure anybody would have him in their all-time Guernsey XI,’ said Sharman.

‘He is fresher and sharper going into a Muratti than at any point in the last three or four years.’

The match kicks off at 2pm. Full coverage and reaction in Monday's Guernsey Press