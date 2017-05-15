Marley wins prestigious Piccadilly & Brymay cup double

IT WAS fitting that on Muratti Vase final day a man who has graced that occasion so many times was celebrating a triumph of his own.

Of course, Mick Marley has also played in many a golf inter-insular and is a four-time island champion in the sport, too, so it should have come as no surprise that he was capable of achieving the notable Piccadilly and Brymay Cups double over 36 holes at L’Ancresse.

However, for all the years that he has been among the elite of Guernsey golf, never before had the 54-year-old been able to get his hands on either trophy.

But he managed to overturn a four-shot first-round deficit to overhaul Jamie Blondel, another man whose family have deep Muratti roots, and come out on top of the scratch standings by one shot with a four-over-par total of 144.

His outstanding afternoon round of 69 gross, the only sub-par round of the day in a difficult wind, also saw him claim the Brymay honours off handicap on countback having finished level with both Damien Bent and Mick Le Gallic on a nett aggregate of 142.