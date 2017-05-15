Sharman ‘so pleased’ for Guernsey players

GUERNSEY are celebrating a first Muratti Vase success in three years after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Jersey on Saturday.

Early goals from Dom Heaume and Ross Allen ended the Sarnians’ Footes Lane hoodoo, as they secured their first ever victory over the old enemy in front of the Garenne Stand.

Karl Hinds’ late goal in a second half in which Jersey pinned the hosts back for its entirety meant for a nervy ending, but it was Steve Sharman’s men celebrating at the full-time whistle.

Afterwards, Sharman praised his players for bouncing back from successive defeats in 2015 and 2016 to now make it five wins in the last eight editions.

‘I am just really happy because there are an unbelievable number of emotions you go through during the course of a Muratti,’ said the Guernsey coach.

‘I am so pleased for the players who had been written off by many before this match and also for the younger players who have come through and freshened things up.

‘Winning a Muratti is so special and we had to work hard for it today because going 2-0 up early on is quite a dangerous scoreline.

‘We made the most of our chances early on, we pressured them and created chances, followed up well and got our rewards.’