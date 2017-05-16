‘Best of the rest’ a threat as EL Premier season begins

THEIR opening clash against Cobo at KGV this evening will provide a barometer of Barbarians Irregulars’ strength this season, according to manager Gordon Irish.

The newly-formed side of the old Irregulars make their debut in the top-flight of Evening League as they provide what is seen as a ‘best of the rest’ line-up.

However, with the likes of Max Ellis, Zak Damarell, Tom Nightingale and the Stokes brothers, Matt and Ant, in their ranks, they are likely to test anybody they come up against.

Irish hopes that is the case.

‘We will learn quite a lot from this opening game about whether we are likely to be competitive and challenging with the likes of Cobo and Griffins, or a bit further down the table,’ he said.

‘We wanted to provide the opportunity for our better players who had won Division Two last season, but we knew we didn’t have the strength in depth to compete.

‘So we opened up the invitation to players from other clubs outside of Division One who still wanted to play at that level, while remaining loyal to their own clubs.

‘We also found that a few other players liked what we are trying to do and asked if they could join, which is pleasing because the side we have has the potential to be very competitive.’

It’s possibly a good time to take on Cobo.

The kings of modern evening league are likely to be sparse in the bowling ranks, with a handful of key players battling injuries.

It is the first match of 30 across the next three months that see each of the new five-team league play a dozen matches each, with every Tuesday and Thursday between now and the end of August utilised – with all matches 20 overs per side and on grass.

The last side to get their campaign underway will be the new GCB XI, which is effectively the island’s under-19s side as well as former island captain Stuart Le Prevost and director of cricket Ash Wright.

They do not start until 1 June but before that Rovers face defending champions Griffins this Thursday night at Port Soif.

‘How last season went means that we will start as favourites this season and that is a tag that I think TK [captain Tom Kirk] and the lads are comfortable with,’ said Griffins manager Rob Thomson.

‘We are a couple of players shorter with Will Peatfield leaving to join Cobo, Jordon Martel away travelling and Luke Le Tissier ruled out for the foreseeable future after his operation.

‘To cope with this, we’ll be putting much more responsibility on our younger players like Dan Le Messurier, Nairn Guilbert and Nic Buckle after a relatively peripheral year last season.

‘We still have plenty of quality throughout the side and all ours bases adequately covered, as evidenced by our Spring Knockout Cup success.’