'Every Muratti win is special' says new captain Young

CRAIG YOUNG has revealed that captaining Guernsey in a Muratti Vase Final was an honour he did not expect and had only ever dreamed about achieving.

However, the influential midfielder modestly states that despite wearing the armband and becoming the first Sarnian skipper ever to lift the Vase at Footes Lane, it means no more than previous triumphs.

The 30-year-old has always been regarded as a ‘Muratti man’ due to his performances in the eight previous finals he has come up against Jersey, including scoring in the 2013 win, but he never thought it would see him lead out his island.

‘I found out from Steve [Sharman] on Thursday night and although it was not something I expected at all, I was chuffed to bits to be asked and captaining your island is something you can’t say no to,’ said Young.

‘Saying that, all that really mattered on Saturday was winning the match and being able to lift that trophy at the end, regardless of who the captain was.

‘I am a true Guernseyman so to me it doesn’t matter if I am captain or not, or whether we played well or not, it is all about winning – all of the wins I have played in mean exactly the same.

‘But it was a fantastic honour and great for my family.’