Mahy and Marley could clash in first round

THE draw for the first round of the Saffery Champness Men's Island Golf Championship has thrown up a possible repeat of the 2016 final.

Reigning champion Steve Mahy will get his title defence under way on Monday evening and he could find himself up against the man he beat in the showpiece occasion last year, Mick Marley.

However, Marley would have to come through a tricky preliminary round tie with Jason Savident on Sunday to set up that rematch with Mahy.

Saffery Champness Men’s Island Championship draw

Preliminary round (Sunday 21 May from 2.30pm)

John Hibbs v. George Melhuish; Jason Savident v. Mick Marley; Nick Leigh-Morgan v. Mark Allez; Louis Sheppard v. Sam Le Huray; David Robinson v. Chris Gnapp; Wasif Anees v. Andy Boyd; Mark Bertrand v. Mark Creber.

First round

Top half (Monday 22 May from 4.15pm)

Bobby Eggo v. Hibbs/Melhuish; Oliver Lepp v. Ben Rolph; Graeme Falla v. Nigel Vaudin; Ross Bateman v. Tom Le Huray; Steve Mahy v. Savident/Marley; Arthur Evans v. Tim Halden; Sean Bonner v. Paul Le Page; Leigh-Morgan/Allez v. Daniel Griggs.

Bottom half (Tuesday 23 May from 4.15pm)

Andy Eggo v. Sheppard/S. Le Huray; Sean Mills v. David Jeffery; Ivan Donaldson v. Jeremy Nicolle; Robinson/Gnapp v. Danny Bisson; Jamie Blondel v. Anees/Boyd; CJ Elmy v. Will Davidson; Nicky Donaldson v. Jack Mitchell; Bertrand/Creber v. Danny Blondel.

Wednesday 24 May (from 4.15pm) – Second round

Thursday 25 May (from 4.42pm) – Quarter-finals

Friday 26 May (from 4.50pm) – Semi-finals

Sunday 28 May (9.15am & 2pm) – Final (36 holes)