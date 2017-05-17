Only one team for the drop next season - easing Guernsey FC's relegation fears

GUERNSEY FC should find themselves free of an Isthmian Division One South relegation battle next season – as only the league’s bottom side will face the drop.

The planned restructuring of the non-league pyramid by the Football Association has been confirmed and will be implemented in time for the 2018-19 season.

It will see 20 more teams in total play at steps one to four across the country, with Isthmian South – as well as other step four leagues – being dropped to 20 clubs in size.

For the FA to achieve the numbers they require, it means only the side finishing 24th of all step four leagues next season will be relegated – as opposed to the regular number of three.

‘The likelihood is that we will be down there near the bottom of the table battling again next season, like we were this, but I would be extremely disappointed if we were finishing bottom of the league,' said GFC manager Tony Vance.