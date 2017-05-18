Historic win for Captain’s in all-Jackson Stranger Cup final
THE CAPTAIN’S made local footballing history last night as they lifted the Stranger Cup at the Track.
Their 3-1 victory over fellow Jackson League outfit Manzur saw them become the first non-Priaulx side – other than regiment sides a century ago – to lift the famous old trophy.
Marc McGrath was the star as his two goals and an assist for Robbie Williams won the day, after Greg Zimmerman had given Manzur a first-half lead.
It could be the start of a momentous nine-day spell for The Captain’s, who could play as many as five games – all in various cups – in that time frame.
Next up on that list is a Guernsey FA Cup semi-final against Vale Rec tomorrow at Northfield.
- Full match report in Thursday’s Guernsey Press.
