Historic win for Captain’s in all-Jackson Stranger Cup final

THE CAPTAIN’S made local footballing history last night as they lifted the Stranger Cup at the Track.

Their 3-1 victory over fellow Jackson League outfit Manzur saw them become the first non-Priaulx side – other than regiment sides a century ago – to lift the famous old trophy.

Marc McGrath was the star as his two goals and an assist for Robbie Williams won the day, after Greg Zimmerman had given Manzur a first-half lead.

It could be the start of a momentous nine-day spell for The Captain’s, who could play as many as five games – all in various cups – in that time frame.

Next up on that list is a Guernsey FA Cup semi-final against Vale Rec tomorrow at Northfield.