Griffins get title defence off to a winning start

THEY overcame a slight wobble, but Griffins’ title defence ultimately began in perfect fashion at Port Soif last night.

Mark Jefferies plays forcefully into the offside while batting for Rovers at Port Soif last night. Jason Martin is the wicketkeeper. (Picture by Thomas Tardif, 18247642)

After lifting the 2016 title, they have made themselves the team to beat this time around in the expanded five-team Evening League Premier.

Here, they had too much for an experienced Rovers side who briefly threatened an upset, but Griffins eventually won by five wickets.

Chasing 101 from their 20 overs on a chilly evening on the west coast, Griffins got themselves into a spot of bother when reduced to 51 for four just before the midway point.

But an accomplished innings of 36 from Jason Martin and an important cameo of 18 not out from Adam Martel meant that even though Martin departed before the close, they had enough to get home with 19 balls to spare.

