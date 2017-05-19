Webb ruled out of Rovers' first Upton

ROVERS will go in search of an Upton Park Trophy shock on Sunday afternoon – but have to do so without their league-winning goalscoring hero Dale Webb.

Webb’s dramatic late double in the dying stages at Northfield 13 days ago won Rovers their maiden Priaulx League crown and with it booked a Sunday date at Springfield with the mighty St Paul’s.

However, a red card picked up prior to that North game by Webb meant a two-game suspension and, despite Rovers believing he had served it, the Football Association has ruled he has not.

‘It is a shame for Webby because, although we haven’t chosen what the starting team will be yet, he was definitely going to be part of the squad,’ said Rovers coach Jez Robin.

‘We thought he had served the two-game Jackson ban that he had, but one of the games was a walkover win, which we thought meant it had counted.

‘But we have just had an email confirming that the FA say that isn’t the case, so he is out of it, which is disappointing, but we can’t do anything about it.’

As well as Webb’s absence, there will also be at least two changes to the Rovers starting line-up, including the return of goalkeeper Harry Ingrouille for Polish stopper Sylwester Goreczny, who made his debut in the North win.

Matiss Steimanis is unavailable to travel, meaning that his midfield role will be filled by either Max Robin, who has returned from injury, or Blane Queripel, who Jez Robin describes as ‘50-50’ to recover from his own ankle problem.