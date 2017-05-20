Mahy defends LGM decision but Jersey's finest slam it

ISLAND champion Steve Mahy has defended the Guernsey Golf Union decision to hand the 2019 Challenge Trophy inter-insular to La Grande Mare.

But, he warns, there does need work to be done on the course ahead of the projected Jersey clash in two years’ time.

Amid talk of possible player boycotts from both Guernsey and Jersey, Mahy, who begins the defence of his island title at L’Ancresse on Monday, said he has no great issue with taking the showpiece event of the golfing year to the woodland course, which celebrated its 20th birthday in 2015.

‘I don’t see it as a massive problem. There is no reason to think it won’t be in good shape.’

However, three-time Jersey champion and Hampshire county team regular Gavin O’Neill has slammed the decision and has even said he will seriously consider withdrawing his name from selection should it go ahead at the venue.

‘It should not be played there – it’s as simple as that,’ said O’Neill.

‘I don’t know who’s made this decision and I can’t believe it. It’s not a proper golf course and I will consider not playing there.

‘It’s hard to explain why. I can’t see anyone benefiting from playing at La Grande Mare. I have played there in the Ravenscroft Matchplay tournament but the inter-insular is a premier event and it should be played on a premier course.

‘The condition of the course [at La Grande Mare] is not up to what it should be and the set-out is not good in my opinion.’

Other noted Jersey players have also expressed their disappointment, including Jason Stokes, the current Channel Islands champion and a semi-finalist in last year’s Ravenscroft Open matchplay.