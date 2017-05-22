Marley books repeat of the 2016 final

THE 2016 finalists will go head-to-head again today in the first round of this year’s Island Championship at L’Ancresse.

Mick Marley upheld his part of the bargain yesterday as he came through his preliminary round match with Jason Savident to set up a rematch with defending champion Steve Mahy this evening.

In the other preliminary round matches in the top half of the draw, George Melhuish earned the chance for a shot at top seed Bobby Eggo today with a narrow victory over John Hibbs.

It was a close match throughout, with Melhuish’s excellent birdie on the 17th edging him ahead before he sealed the win on the last.

Meanwhile, Nick Leigh-Morgan will now face Daniel Griggs after overcoming Mark Allez.

In the bottom half, Dave Robinson followed up his convincing win in the morning’s Hampshire Sevens with another comfortable victory over Chris Gnapp and will now face Danny Bisson.

The other victors – Wasif Anees, Mark Bertrand and Sam Le Huray – will now all face former champions in Jamie Blondel, Danny Blondel and Andy Eggo respectively.

Saffery Champness Men’s Island Championship

Preliminary round

John Hibbs lost to George Melhuish 2 down; Jason Savident lost to Mick Marley 3 & 1; Nick Leigh-Morgan beat Mark Allez 3 & 2; Louis Sheppard gave a walkover to Sam Le Huray; Dave Robinson beat Chris Gnapp 5 & 4; Wasif Anees beat Andy Boyd 3 & 2; Mark Bertrand beat Mark Creber 2 & 1.

Today’s first round matches (top half of draw)

Bobby Eggo v. George Melhuish, 4.15pm; Oliver Lepp v. Ben Rolph, 4.22; Graeme Falla v. Nigel Vaudin, 4.29; Ross Bateman v. Tom Le Huray, 4.36; Steve Mahy v. Mick Marley 4.43; Arthur Evans v. Tim Halden, 4.50; Sean Bonner v. Paul Le Page, 4.57; Nick Leigh-Morgan v. Daniel Griggs 5.04.