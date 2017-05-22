Rovers do themselves proud before being sunk by late double

FOR all but the last 11 minutes in the Springfield sunshine, Jez Robin’s first-time Priaulx League champions lived the dream of turning a first domestic title into a CI championship.

They had been hanging onto that dream despite trailing from the 22nd minute, but two late goals ensured mighty St Paul’s brilliant modern record continued and they become only the second club to lift the silverware in four consecutive seasons.

Goals from captain Jack Cannon, junior Joe Kilshaw and Mikey Weir sealed a 3-0 victory in a game where Rovers gave a decent account of themselves on their first Upton appearance, which pleased their coach Robin.

‘We didn’t really know what to expect coming into our first Upton, but we did know we were up against a very good side with St Paul’s on a 23-game unbeaten run going into the game,’ he said.

‘There was no pressure on us, it was a case of looking to do the best that we could and as it turned out it was not enough on the day. I think we held our own for the majority of the game, we had to chase it a little bit at the end and that resulted in us giving away two late goals. We gave a good account of ourselves and it’s the next stepping stone to our progression.

‘We were a bit worried about the surface and the ball moving very quickly and when you’re playing against a side that do like to keep possession, it was always going to be tough and it has turned out that way today.

‘We were well organised, everyone knew what their roles were in regards to the game plan and the supporting of each other. We would have liked to have created a bit more going forward but you can’t have it both ways when you’re playing against strong opposition like St Paul’s.’