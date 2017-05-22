Seb wins on track – but loses off it

SEBASTIAN PRIAULX lost in the stewards room yesterday but gloriously won again on the track with a pair of superb start-to-finish wins in the Ginetta Junior Championship at Oulton Park.

In a day of ups and downs for the 16-year-old, Priaulx first qualified on pole but in waiting for race one he was hit by the news that he had been excluded from the results of the previous meeting at Thruxton earlier this month over an apparent technical infringement.

Priaulx had enjoyed a superb weekend at Thruxton, with a dominant performance in qualifying earning him a pair of pole positions, which he converted into a fifth place finish in the opening race and then what was a second win of the season so far in race two.

The young driver’s team then released a statement which said his JHR Developments team will be appealing the decision.

‘I personally have no bearing on the preparation of the car, and this technical issue is therefore solely a matter between my team JHR Developments, Ginetta and the governing body, the Motor Sports Association (MSA).

‘Following the post-race scrutineering at Thruxton, I was handed a new engine by Ginetta to use for this weekend at Oulton Park and we were fastest in free practice and qualifying yesterday [Saturday], which I feel shows the true pace we have this season.’

Priaulx put the bad news behind him brilliantly to then totally dominate the first of yesterday’s two races and then work much harder for a second success which revives his title chances regardless of the result of the appeal.