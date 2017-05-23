Gallagher heads rich pool of women one-lap runners

GUERNSEY have been blessed before with outstanding female track runners, but not to the extent that they currently enjoy – which was again evident at the second Intertrust Track and Field Challenge meeting.

Indi Gallagher set a new Guernsey U20 record for the women’s 400m which saw all but one of the six entrants go under 60sec., a remarkable situation given that in the club’s long history just six had broken the minute for the lap.

Athletics development officer Tom Druce, who coaches Gallagher, said her form all augurs well for Gotland next month.

‘It would be good to get her under 57sec. by the end of the season and in an Island Games final a low 57 would normally be good enough for a silver medal.

‘Also, the 4x400 hopes now look quite good,’ he added.

The 400 was always going to be the standout event and it certainly lived up to that billing as five dipped below 60sec. and Gallagher, running in lane four, was initially reined in by fellow Commonwealth Youth Games-bound Sophie Porter in lane three.

But Gallagher came through strongly to erase multiple Island Games champion Kimberley Goodall’s record with a new PB of 57.82sec.