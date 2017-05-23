Mahy's moment of magic sees off Marley

WHAT a way to begin the defence of an Island Championship.

Steve Mahy saved the best for last yesterday evening as he edged out Mick Marley in a repeat of the 2016 final in terrifically dramatic style.

The defending champion had been two down with three to play, but showed all the grit and determination of a man who is not about to give up his crown without a fight to reach the 18th tee all-square.

With the honour, he caught his tee shot a tad heavy and the ball only just avoided the front bunker as it finished pin high but a long way left of the hole.

Marley’s reply looked great in the air, but he could not hold the firm green and the ball ran through the back.

When he chipped up to 5ft, the crowd who had gathered around the green were preparing themselves to walk extra holes.

Mahy had other ideas though.

From what was later measured to be nearly 60ft – 19 paces to be precise – he struck the perfect putt that tracked beautifully all the way to the hole and, with the champion muttering his encouragement, it dropped for a birdie two and a place in the second round.

Saffery Champness Men’s Island Championship

First round, top half results

Bobby Eggo beat George Melhuish 4 & 3; Oliver Lepp lost to Ben Rolph 3 & 2; Graeme Falla lost to Nigel Vaudin 3 & 2; Ross Bateman lost to Tom Le Huray 6 & 5; Steve Mahy beat Mick Marley 1 up; Arthur Evans beat Tim Halden at the 19th; Sean Bonner lost to Paul Le Page 5 & 4; Nick Leigh-Morgan lost to Daniel Griggs at the 19th.

Today’s first round matches (bottom half)

Andy Eggo v. Sam Le Huray 4.15pm; Sean Mills v. Dave Jeffery, 4.22; Ivan Donaldson v. Jeremy Nicolle, 4.29; Dave Robinson v. Danny Bisson, 4.36; Jamie Blondel v. Wasif Anees, 4.43; CJ Elmy v. Will Davidson, 4.50; Nicky Donaldson v. Jack Mitchell, 4.57; Mark Bertrand v. Danny Blondel, 5.04.