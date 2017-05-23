Rothschild Open draw keeps the star pairs apart

THE big guns avoided each other in the draw for this weekend’s inaugural Rothschild Open bowls event featuring star UK players Griff Sanders and John Price.

The crack pairing have been drawn in Group D for the two-day event where the top two from each of Saturday’s four pools goes forward to the knockouts on Sunday.

Joining co-favourites Sanders and Price in their group will be the all-Vale Rec combination of Nigel Collins and Rose Ogier, the Guernsey Bowling Club partnership of Francis Tardif and Jackie Le Tissier, and one other wild card.

Group A features the hotly-favoured pair of Matt Le Ber and Gary Pitschou who have 11 island singles title between them, while the new pairing of Chris Dyer and Micky Ogier find themselves in Group C where a potential quarter-final clash with Sanders and Price is just possible.

With £500 going to the winners and Sanders and Price aboard, a feat of bowls is promised, said Bowls Guernsey president Rob Batiste.

‘The film Blackball was based on Griff’s controversial and enigmatic early career and paired with John, who has won the Welsh national title 10 times, the world indoor trophy once and a Commonwealth Games silver medal, they should provide the local bowls community with plenty of entertainment.’

Rothschild Open

First round draw:

Group A: Lyn Small and John Rihoy; Gary Pitschou and Matt Le Ber; Emma Snell and Lianna Queripel; Amy and Paul Stone.

Group B: Keith de la Mare and Don Ogier; Fleur and Mick Bougourd; Dave King and Stan Simon; wild card B.

Group C: Joe Thompson and Keith Bence; Mick Ogier and Chris Dyer; Steve Williams and Andy Lucas; Gwen de la Mare and Lucy Beere.

Group D: Jackie Nicolle and Francis Tardif; Griff Sanders and John Price; Nigel Collins and Rose Ogier; wild card A.