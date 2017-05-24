Le Huray knocks out 2009 champion Eggo

A SEED has fallen at the first hurdle of the 2017 Men’s Island Golf Championship.

However, to describe Andy Eggo’s early exit either a shock or an upset would be doing Sam Le Huray a major disservice as the luck of the draw was not kind to either player to face an opponent of this calibre in the first round. After all, Le Huray was selected for the Guernsey inter-insular team last season – although he was to miss out on making his full debut against Jersey due to an unfortunate late injury – and so the 2009 champion was always likely to have his work cut out if he was to progress.

As it turned out, he didn’t as Le Huray prevailed 2 & 1 with the highlights being back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 including a chip-in at the par three 12th.

He will face another high-profile opponent today in Dave Jeffery, who defeated Sean Mills in convincing fashion last night.

Jeffery birdied the sixth and bogeyed the 11th and played the rest of the 13 holes that their match lasted in par for a 6 & 5 victory.

The other second round match in that quarter of the draw pits Jeremy Nicolle against Danny Bisson after they overcame Ivan Donaldson and Dave Robinson respectively.

Only one match on the night went the full distance, with Jamie Blondel eventually holding off the typically stubborn challenge of Wasif Anees.

Tonight Blondel will face CJ Elmy, who came through his encounter with Will Davidson in 16 holes.

Meanwhile, two of the best ball strikers in the draw will go head-to-head after Jack Mitchell and Danny Blondel both cruised into the second round.

More in Wednesday’s Guernsey Press.

Saffery Champness Men’s Island Championship

First round, bottom half results

Andy Eggo lost to Sam Le Huray 2 & 1; Sean Mills lost to Dave Jeffery 6 & 5; Ivan Donaldson lost to Jeremy Nicolle 2 & 1; Dave Robinson lost to Danny Bisson 3 & 2; Jamie Blondel beat Wasif Anees 1 up; CJ Elmy beat Will Davidson 3 & 2; Nicky Donaldson lost to Jack Mitchell 7 & 6; Mark Bertrand lost to Danny Blondel 5 & 4.

Today’s second round matches

Bobby Eggo v. Ben Rolph, 4.15pm; Nigel Vaudin v. Tom Le Huray, 4.22; Steve Mahy v. Arthur Evans, 4.29; Paul Le Page v. Daniel Griggs, 4.36; Sam Le Huray v. Dave Jeffery, 4.43; Jeremy Nicolle v. Danny Bisson, 4.50; Jamie Blondel v. CJ Elmy, 4.57; Jack Mitchell v. Danny Blondel, 5.04.