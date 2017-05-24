Webb will be Guernsey's flag bearer at Gotland 2017 opening ceremony

WITH one month to go until the Gotland 2017 NatWest Island Games, basketballer Emma Webb has been named as Guernsey’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony.

The role of team water carriers in the ceremony will be performed by 14-year-old badminton player Carys Batiste and 15-year-old athlete Amelia Lees.

The announcements were made as the Guernsey Island Games Association and Generali Worldwide unveiled the Guernsey kit for the Games.

Gotland will be Webb's ninth island games having represented both basketball and table tennis and winning medals in both disciplines. Her spirit and enthusiasm epitomise the ethos of the Island Games.

Badminton's Batiste has represented Guernsey this season at the senior county level and is the current Jersey Open U17 champion in all three disciplines.

Athlete Lees is the U15 island record holder over 300m and the Hampshire U15 champion at 200m. She's stepped up to 400m and holds one of the fastest indoor times by a Guernsey woman at that distance.

Brian Allen, Chairman of the Guernsey Island Games Association, said: ‘We're really pleased to be able to show off the 2017 Guernsey kit. We're also delighted to be announcing our Flag Bearer and Water Carriers and know they'll do a great job for Guernsey in their roles at the Opening Ceremony as well as in their respective sports.’

The Island Games team sponsorship is part of Generali Worldwide’s continued commitment to sport in the community, having also recently announced they will support the Guernsey Island Games team until the Games in Guernsey in 2021.

‘We know what a great honour our athletes feel when they are chosen to wear the Guernsey flag, and we are equally honoured to see our logo on the Guernsey tracksuit. GIGA has done a fantastic job on this latest kit design and we are looking forward to seeing the whole Guernsey team parade in it in Gotland,’ said Giorgio Daboni, chief executive officer, Generali Worldwide, Guernsey.