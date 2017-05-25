Muratti stars aim to keep winning Formula

FOUR of Guernsey’s winning Muratti Vase team will be in action one final time this season tomorrow night as the Guernsey FA Cup final takes centre stage.

From the success over Jersey 12 days ago, Guernsey captain Craig Young, the outstanding Jamie Dodd and Dave Rihoy, who set up both goals, will start for Formula FC as they aim to make history by becoming the first non-Priaulx League side to lift the cup.

Meanwhile, in the Rec ranks will be Muratti man-of-the-match Keanu Marsh, while unused substitute Paris Pereira will also don the yellow-and-green for the clash at the Track.

However, amid all of the big names on show, there will be a notable team selection in the Formula goal because of the absences of the injured Jordan Kelly and holidaying Tom Creed, team founder Carl Wallbridge will don the goalkeeping gloves.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 7.30pm.