One Blondel is through but the other is knocked out

THE best was definitely saved for last yesterday as two former champions put on a terrific show at L’Ancresse.

The vast majority of the Men's Island Golf Championship second round matches played last evening were disappointingly one-sided affairs, including the one major shock of the night as big-hitting youngster CJ Elmy required just 15 holes to knock out an out-of-sorts Jamie Blondel.

However, a see-saw battle between Danny Bisson and Jeremy Nicolle that went the full distance helped to redeem the situation before Danny Blondel and Jack Mitchell provided the fireworks as the sun set on a glorious evening.

Fittingly, a cracking match got the memorable finish it deserved, too, with Blondel emerging victorious thanks to a brilliant wedge approach to little more than 1ft at the first extra hole to progress at the expense of his good mate.

Saffery Champness Men’s Island Championship

First round correction

Ben Rolph beat Ollie Lepp at the 19th.

Second round results

Bobby Eggo beat Ben Rolph 4 & 3; Nigel Vaudin beat Tom Le Huray 5 & 4; Steve Mahy beat Arthur Evans 5 & 4; Paul Le Page lost to Daniel Griggs 6 & 5; Sam Le Huray lost to Dave Jeffery 7 & 6; Jeremy Nicolle lost to Danny Bisson 2 down; Jamie Blondel lost to CJ Elmy 4 & 3; Jack Mitchell lost to Danny Blondel at the 19th.

Today’s quarter-finals

Eggo v. Vaudin, 4.42pm; Mahy v. Griggs, 4.49; Jeffery v. Bisson 4.56; Elmy v. D. Blondel 5.03.