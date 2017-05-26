Formula FC or Vale Rec to become first-time Guernsey FA Cup winners tonight

DESPITE accepting that his side are underdogs, Jody Bisson is confident that Vale Rec can upset the odds and lift the Guernsey FA Cup tonight.

In a season where Jackson League and ‘guest’ teams have taken centre stage in the cup competitions, Rec struck a blow for the established Priaulx League clubs in reaching the final.

However, most neutrals regard Formula FC – brimming with Muratti winners and Guernsey FC players – as the favourites for tonight’s showpiece game at the Track.

Whoever lifts the trophy will be first-time winners of the competition and will become the sixth name engraved on the silverware since its inception in 2004.

With the likes of Paris Pereira, Keanu Marsh and Seb Skillen in his own side’s ranks, Rec coach Bisson, who took over in January, is confident it can be theirs.

‘We are definitely the underdogs for this game because Formula are full of big names with plenty of quality and experience,’ he said.

‘But that doesn’t mean we can’t beat them and in fact I am confident that if we get our approach right and implement it effectively, then we have a very good chance of getting the result.'

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7.30pm.