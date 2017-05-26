Hannah Lesbirel is the new island 200m record-holder after she stopped the clock at 24.95sec. at Footes Lane yesterday evening to become Guernsey’s all-time No. 1.

Hannah Lesbirel is the new island 200m record-holder after she stopped the clock at 24.95sec. at Footes Lane yesterday evening to become Guernsey’s all-time No. 1.

She succeeds Jay Peet, who had held the record for 24 years.

In a remarkable race not only did Lesbirel take more than three-tenths off the record, runner-up Indi Gallagher also beat Peet’s time with a 25.09 and all but one of the five athletes on show went under 26sec.